The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

January 27, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 6 1 .857 16 5 .762
Stony Brook 5 1 .833 17 4 .810
UMBC 5 2 .714 13 9 .591
Mass.-Lowell 4 2 .667 12 9 .571
Hartford 3 3 .500 10 11 .476
Binghamton 2 4 .333 6 15 .286
Albany (NY) 1 5 .167 6 15 .286
New Hampshire 1 5 .167 3 16 .158
Maine 1 5 .167 3 18 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 59, New Hampshire 51

Binghamton 78, Maine 66

Albany (NY) 84, Hartford 77

Vermont 73, Stony Brook 52

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 6 1 .857 19 1 .950
Cincinnati 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
UCF 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
Temple 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Memphis 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
SMU 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
South Florida 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
UConn 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Tulsa 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
East Carolina 1 6 .143 8 11 .421
Wichita St. 1 6 .143 8 11 .421
Tulane 0 7 .000 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 77, East Carolina 57

UConn 80, Wichita St. 60

SMU 85, Tulane 75

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 7 1 .875 13 8 .619
Davidson 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
Saint Louis 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Duquesne 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
VCU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Dayton 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Rhode Island 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 8 12 .400
La Salle 2 4 .333 4 14 .222
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
George Washington 2 5 .286 6 14 .300
Richmond 1 6 .143 7 13 .350
UMass 0 6 .000 7 12 .368
Fordham 0 7 .000 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 75, Fordham 52

Davidson 54, Saint Louis 53

VCU 80, Duquesne 74

St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 57

Penn 78, Saint Joseph’s 70

George Mason 62, George Washington 55

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at UMass, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 6 1 .857 18 1 .947
Duke 6 1 .857 17 2 .895
Louisville 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
North Carolina 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Virginia Tech 5 2 .714 16 3 .842
Syracuse 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
NC State 4 3 .571 16 4 .800
Georgia Tech 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Florida St. 2 4 .333 14 5 .737
Boston College 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Clemson 1 5 .167 11 8 .579
Miami 1 5 .167 9 9 .500
Notre Dame 1 6 .143 11 9 .550
Wake Forest 1 6 .143 8 11 .421

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 66, Georgia Tech 53

Virginia 82, Notre Dame 55

NC State 69, Clemson 67

Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 51

Boston College 65, Wake Forest 61

Virginia Tech 78, Syracuse 56

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 6 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Lipscomb 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
North Alabama 5 2 .714 8 14 .364
NJIT 4 2 .667 16 5 .762
North Florida 3 4 .429 9 13 .409
Jacksonville 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 7 14 .333
Stetson 0 6 .000 4 17 .190
Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 18 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Liberty at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Baylor 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 16 4 .800
Iowa St. 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
TCU 3 3 .500 15 4 .789
Oklahoma 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Texas 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 73, Alabama 68

Iowa St. 87, Mississippi 73

TCU 55, Florida 50

Georgia 98, Texas 88

Texas A&M 65, Kansas St. 53

Oklahoma St. 74, South Carolina 70

Tennessee 83, West Virginia 66

Oklahoma 86, Vanderbilt 55

Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64

Kentucky 71, Kansas 63

Monday, Jan. 28

TCU at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Marquette 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
DePaul 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Creighton 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Butler 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Xavier 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Providence 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632

___

Saturday’s Games

Marquette 87, Xavier 82

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Weber St. 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
Montana St. 5 4 .556 8 11 .421
S. Utah 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
E. Washington 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
Portland St. 3 5 .375 8 11 .421
N. Arizona 3 5 .375 5 13 .278
Idaho St. 3 6 .333 7 11 .389
Sacramento St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438
Idaho 1 7 .125 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 104, Idaho St. 84

N. Colorado 63, N. Arizona 48

Montana 75, Weber St. 68

E. Washington 94, Sacramento St. 92, OT

Portland St. 69, Idaho 53

Monday, Jan. 28

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 7 0 1.000 15 6 .714
Winthrop 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Campbell 4 2 .667 11 9 .550
High Point 4 2 .667 11 9 .550
Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
Presbyterian 5 3 .625 13 10 .565
Longwood 3 5 .375 13 10 .565
Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 12 9 .571
Charleston Southern 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
SC-Upstate 1 7 .125 6 17 .261
UNC-Asheville 0 7 .000 2 19 .095

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 99, Winthrop 91

SC-Upstate 80, Longwood 63

Charleston Southern 74, Gardner-Webb 60

Hampton 64, Campbell 58

High Point 65, UNC-Asheville 61

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 9 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Michigan 8 1 .889 19 1 .950
Purdue 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Maryland 7 3 .700 16 5 .762
Wisconsin 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
Iowa 5 4 .556 16 4 .800
Minnesota 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Ohio St. 3 5 .375 13 6 .684
Nebraska 3 6 .333 13 7 .650
Indiana 3 6 .333 12 8 .600
Northwestern 3 6 .333 12 8 .600
Rutgers 3 6 .333 10 9 .526
Illinois 2 7 .222 6 14 .300
Penn St. 0 9 .000 7 13 .350

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 78, Maryland 67

Ohio St. 70, Nebraska 60

Wisconsin 62, Northwestern 46

Rutgers 64, Penn St. 60

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Northwestern at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 5 1 .833 17 5 .773
UC Santa Barbara 4 1 .800 15 4 .789
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 2 .667 8 12 .400
Hawaii 3 2 .600 12 7 .632
CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429
Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
UC Riverside 2 4 .333 8 14 .364
UC Davis 1 4 .200 5 14 .263
Cal Poly 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 80, Cal Poly 63

UC Santa Barbara 82, Long Beach St. 71

UC Irvine 82, UC Riverside 64

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 80, UC Davis 60

Sports News

The Associated Press

