NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|5
|.762
|Stony Brook
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|UMBC
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|9
|.591
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Hartford
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Binghamton
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|15
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
|New Hampshire
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|16
|.158
|Maine
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|18
|.143
___
UMBC 59, New Hampshire 51
Binghamton 78, Maine 66
Albany (NY) 84, Hartford 77
Vermont 73, Stony Brook 52
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|19
|1
|.950
|Cincinnati
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|UCF
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Temple
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|SMU
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|South Florida
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|UConn
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Tulsa
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|11
|.421
|Wichita St.
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|11
|.421
|Tulane
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
South Florida 77, East Carolina 57
UConn 80, Wichita St. 60
SMU 85, Tulane 75
Cincinnati at Temple, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|8
|.619
|Davidson
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Saint Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Dayton
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|12
|.400
|La Salle
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|George Washington
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Richmond
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|13
|.350
|UMass
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
|Fordham
|0
|7
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
___
Dayton 75, Fordham 52
Davidson 54, Saint Louis 53
VCU 80, Duquesne 74
St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 57
Penn 78, Saint Joseph’s 70
George Mason 62, George Washington 55
Rhode Island at UMass, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|1
|.947
|Duke
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|2
|.895
|Louisville
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|North Carolina
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Virginia Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|NC State
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|4
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|5
|.737
|Boston College
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Clemson
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|8
|.579
|Miami
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
|Notre Dame
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|9
|.550
|Wake Forest
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|11
|.421
___
Duke 66, Georgia Tech 53
Virginia 82, Notre Dame 55
NC State 69, Clemson 67
Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 51
Boston College 65, Wake Forest 61
Virginia Tech 78, Syracuse 56
Florida St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Virginia at NC State, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Clemson, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Lipscomb
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|North Alabama
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|14
|.364
|NJIT
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|North Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|13
|.409
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
___
Liberty at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Baylor
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|4
|.800
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Oklahoma
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|West Virginia
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|11
|.450
___
Baylor 73, Alabama 68
Iowa St. 87, Mississippi 73
TCU 55, Florida 50
Georgia 98, Texas 88
Texas A&M 65, Kansas St. 53
Oklahoma St. 74, South Carolina 70
Tennessee 83, West Virginia 66
Oklahoma 86, Vanderbilt 55
Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64
Kentucky 71, Kansas 63
TCU at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Marquette
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Creighton
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Butler
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Xavier
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Providence
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
___
Marquette 87, Xavier 82
Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Montana
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Weber St.
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|S. Utah
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|N. Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|13
|.278
|Idaho St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacramento St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|15
|.211
___
Montana St. 104, Idaho St. 84
N. Colorado 63, N. Arizona 48
Montana 75, Weber St. 68
E. Washington 94, Sacramento St. 92, OT
Portland St. 69, Idaho 53
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Campbell
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|High Point
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Hampton
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Presbyterian
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|10
|.565
|Longwood
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|10
|.565
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|SC-Upstate
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
Presbyterian 99, Winthrop 91
SC-Upstate 80, Longwood 63
Charleston Southern 74, Gardner-Webb 60
Hampton 64, Campbell 58
High Point 65, UNC-Asheville 61
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|1
|.950
|Purdue
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Maryland
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|5
|.762
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Iowa
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|4
|.800
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Ohio St.
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|6
|.684
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Indiana
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|Northwestern
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Illinois
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|14
|.300
|Penn St.
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Illinois 78, Maryland 67
Ohio St. 70, Nebraska 60
Wisconsin 62, Northwestern 46
Rutgers 64, Penn St. 60
Michigan St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Hawaii
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|12
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|UC Riverside
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|UC Davis
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|14
|.263
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 80, Cal Poly 63
UC Santa Barbara 82, Long Beach St. 71
UC Irvine 82, UC Riverside 64
Hawaii 80, UC Davis 60
