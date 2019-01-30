NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 6 1 .857 16 5 .762 Stony Brook 5 1 .833 17 4 .810 UMBC 5 2 .714 13 9 .591 Mass.-Lowell 4 2 .667 12 9 .571 Hartford 3 3 .500 10 11 .476 Binghamton 2 4 .333 6 15 .286 Albany (NY) 1 5 .167 6 15 .286 New Hampshire 1 5 .167 3 16 .158 Maine 1 5 .167 3 18 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 7 1 .875 20 1 .952 Cincinnati 7 1 .875 18 3 .857 UCF 5 2 .714 15 4 .789 Temple 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 Memphis 5 2 .714 13 7 .650 SMU 4 3 .571 12 7 .632 South Florida 4 4 .500 14 6 .700 UConn 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Tulsa 2 6 .250 12 9 .571 East Carolina 1 6 .143 8 11 .421 Wichita St. 1 6 .143 8 11 .421 Tulane 0 7 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

SMU at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.

UConn at UCF, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 7 1 .875 13 8 .619 Davidson 6 1 .857 15 5 .750 Dayton 6 2 .750 14 7 .667 Saint Louis 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Duquesne 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 VCU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Rhode Island 4 3 .571 11 8 .579 St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 8 12 .400 La Salle 2 4 .333 4 14 .222 George Washington 2 5 .286 6 14 .300 Saint Joseph’s 2 6 .250 9 12 .429 UMass 1 6 .143 8 12 .400 Richmond 1 6 .143 7 13 .350 Fordham 0 7 .000 9 11 .450

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 7 1 .875 19 1 .950 Duke 7 1 .875 18 2 .900 North Carolina 6 1 .857 16 4 .800 Louisville 6 1 .857 15 5 .750 Virginia Tech 5 2 .714 16 3 .842 Syracuse 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 NC State 4 4 .500 16 5 .762 Florida St. 3 4 .429 15 5 .750 Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 11 10 .524 Boston College 2 4 .333 11 7 .611 Clemson 2 5 .286 12 8 .600 Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 12 9 .571 Miami 1 6 .143 9 10 .474 Wake Forest 1 6 .143 8 11 .421 Notre Dame 1 7 .125 11 10 .524

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54

Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT

Clemson 82, Pittsburgh 69

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810 Liberty 7 1 .875 18 5 .783 NJIT 5 2 .714 17 5 .773 North Alabama 5 3 .625 8 15 .348 Florida Gulf Coast 3 4 .429 8 14 .364 North Florida 3 5 .375 9 14 .391 Jacksonville 2 5 .286 9 13 .409 Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 18 .143 Stetson 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 Baylor 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Texas Tech 5 3 .625 17 4 .810 Kansas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762 Iowa St. 4 3 .571 15 5 .750 Texas 4 4 .500 12 9 .571 TCU 3 4 .429 15 5 .750 Oklahoma 3 5 .375 15 6 .714 Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 11 .450

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 73, Kansas 63

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800 Marquette 7 1 .875 18 3 .857 Providence 3 4 .429 13 7 .650 Georgetown 3 4 .429 13 7 .650 Creighton 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 St. John’s 3 5 .375 15 5 .750 Seton Hall 3 5 .375 12 8 .600 DePaul 3 5 .375 11 8 .579 Butler 3 5 .375 12 9 .571 Xavier 3 5 .375 11 10 .524

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667 Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700 Weber St. 7 2 .778 13 7 .650 Montana St. 5 4 .556 8 11 .421 E. Washington 4 4 .500 6 13 .316 S. Utah 4 5 .444 9 9 .500 N. Arizona 4 5 .444 6 13 .316 Portland St. 3 5 .375 8 11 .421 Idaho St. 3 6 .333 7 11 .389 Sacramento St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438 Idaho 1 7 .125 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Weber St., 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 7 0 1.000 15 6 .714 Winthrop 6 2 .750 14 7 .667 Campbell 4 2 .667 11 9 .550 High Point 4 2 .667 11 9 .550 Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .474 Presbyterian 5 3 .625 13 10 .565 Longwood 3 5 .375 13 10 .565 Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 12 9 .571 Charleston Southern 2 4 .333 8 11 .421 SC-Upstate 1 7 .125 6 17 .261 UNC-Asheville 0 7 .000 2 19 .095

___

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 9 1 .900 20 1 .952 Michigan St. 9 1 .900 18 3 .857 Purdue 7 2 .778 14 6 .700 Maryland 8 3 .727 17 5 .773 Wisconsin 7 3 .700 15 6 .714 Minnesota 5 4 .556 15 5 .750 Iowa 5 5 .500 16 5 .762 Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650 Indiana 3 6 .333 12 8 .600 Rutgers 3 6 .333 10 9 .526 Nebraska 3 7 .300 13 8 .619 Northwestern 3 7 .300 12 9 .571 Illinois 2 7 .222 6 14 .300 Penn St. 0 9 .000 7 13 .350

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 70, Northwestern 52

Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51

Michigan 65, Ohio St. 49

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 5 1 .833 17 5 .773 UC Santa Barbara 4 1 .800 15 4 .789 Cal St.-Fullerton 4 2 .667 8 12 .400 Hawaii 3 2 .600 12 7 .632 CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429 Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 8 13 .381 UC Riverside 2 4 .333 8 14 .364 UC Davis 1 4 .200 5 14 .263 Cal Poly 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.