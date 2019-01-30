NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|5
|.762
|Stony Brook
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|UMBC
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|9
|.591
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Hartford
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Binghamton
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|15
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
|New Hampshire
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|16
|.158
|Maine
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|18
|.143
___
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|7
|1
|.875
|20
|1
|.952
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|UCF
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Temple
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Memphis
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|SMU
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|South Florida
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|UConn
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|11
|.421
|Wichita St.
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|11
|.421
|Tulane
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
SMU at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.
UConn at UCF, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|8
|.619
|Davidson
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Saint Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|12
|.400
|La Salle
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|George Washington
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|UMass
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
|Richmond
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|13
|.350
|Fordham
|0
|7
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
___
Dayton 75, Saint Joseph’s 64
Fordham at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|1
|.950
|Duke
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|2
|.900
|North Carolina
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisville
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|NC State
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Boston College
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Miami
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|10
|.474
|Wake Forest
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|11
|.421
|Notre Dame
|1
|7
|.125
|11
|10
|.524
___
North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54
Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT
Clemson 82, Pittsburgh 69
Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|5
|.783
|NJIT
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|5
|.773
|North Alabama
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|15
|.348
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|14
|.364
|North Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Jacksonville
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|13
|.409
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
|Stetson
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Baylor
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Kansas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|TCU
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|West Virginia
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|11
|.450
___
Texas 73, Kansas 63
West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Marquette
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgetown
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Creighton
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|St. John’s
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|5
|.750
|Seton Hall
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|DePaul
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Butler
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Xavier
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
___
Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Xavier at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Montana
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Weber St.
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|S. Utah
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|N. Arizona
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|13
|.316
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Idaho St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacramento St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|15
|.211
___
Portland St. at Weber St., 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Campbell
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|High Point
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Hampton
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Presbyterian
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|10
|.565
|Longwood
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|10
|.565
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|SC-Upstate
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|1
|.952
|Michigan St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Purdue
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Indiana
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Nebraska
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|8
|.619
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|9
|.571
|Illinois
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|14
|.300
|Penn St.
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Maryland 70, Northwestern 52
Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51
Michigan 65, Ohio St. 49
Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Hawaii
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|12
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|UC Riverside
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|UC Davis
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|14
|.263
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
