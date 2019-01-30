Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 30, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 6 1 .857 16 5 .762
Stony Brook 5 1 .833 17 4 .810
UMBC 5 2 .714 13 9 .591
Mass.-Lowell 4 2 .667 12 9 .571
Hartford 3 3 .500 10 11 .476
Binghamton 2 4 .333 6 15 .286
Albany (NY) 1 5 .167 6 15 .286
New Hampshire 1 5 .167 3 16 .158
Maine 1 5 .167 3 18 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 7 1 .875 20 1 .952
Cincinnati 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
UCF 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Temple 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Memphis 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
SMU 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
South Florida 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
UConn 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Tulsa 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
East Carolina 1 6 .143 8 11 .421
Wichita St. 1 6 .143 8 11 .421
Tulane 0 7 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

SMU at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.

UConn at UCF, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 7 1 .875 13 8 .619
Davidson 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
Dayton 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Saint Louis 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Duquesne 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
VCU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Rhode Island 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 8 12 .400
La Salle 2 4 .333 4 14 .222
George Washington 2 5 .286 6 14 .300
Saint Joseph’s 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
UMass 1 6 .143 8 12 .400
Richmond 1 6 .143 7 13 .350
Fordham 0 7 .000 9 11 .450

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 7 1 .875 19 1 .950
Duke 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
North Carolina 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Louisville 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
Virginia Tech 5 2 .714 16 3 .842
Syracuse 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
NC State 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Florida St. 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Boston College 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Clemson 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Miami 1 6 .143 9 10 .474
Wake Forest 1 6 .143 8 11 .421
Notre Dame 1 7 .125 11 10 .524

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54

Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT

Clemson 82, Pittsburgh 69

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Liberty 7 1 .875 18 5 .783
NJIT 5 2 .714 17 5 .773
North Alabama 5 3 .625 8 15 .348
Florida Gulf Coast 3 4 .429 8 14 .364
North Florida 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Jacksonville 2 5 .286 9 13 .409
Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 18 .143
Stetson 0 7 .000 4 18 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Baylor 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Kansas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Iowa St. 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
Texas 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
TCU 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Oklahoma 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 11 .450

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 73, Kansas 63

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Marquette 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Providence 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Georgetown 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Creighton 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
St. John’s 3 5 .375 15 5 .750
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
DePaul 3 5 .375 11 8 .579
Butler 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Xavier 3 5 .375 11 10 .524

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Weber St. 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
Montana St. 5 4 .556 8 11 .421
E. Washington 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
S. Utah 4 5 .444 9 9 .500
N. Arizona 4 5 .444 6 13 .316
Portland St. 3 5 .375 8 11 .421
Idaho St. 3 6 .333 7 11 .389
Sacramento St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438
Idaho 1 7 .125 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Weber St., 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 7 0 1.000 15 6 .714
Winthrop 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Campbell 4 2 .667 11 9 .550
High Point 4 2 .667 11 9 .550
Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
Presbyterian 5 3 .625 13 10 .565
Longwood 3 5 .375 13 10 .565
Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 12 9 .571
Charleston Southern 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
SC-Upstate 1 7 .125 6 17 .261
UNC-Asheville 0 7 .000 2 19 .095

___

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 9 1 .900 20 1 .952
Michigan St. 9 1 .900 18 3 .857
Purdue 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Maryland 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Wisconsin 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Minnesota 5 4 .556 15 5 .750
Iowa 5 5 .500 16 5 .762
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650
Indiana 3 6 .333 12 8 .600
Rutgers 3 6 .333 10 9 .526
Nebraska 3 7 .300 13 8 .619
Northwestern 3 7 .300 12 9 .571
Illinois 2 7 .222 6 14 .300
Penn St. 0 9 .000 7 13 .350

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 70, Northwestern 52

Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51

Michigan 65, Ohio St. 49

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 5 1 .833 17 5 .773
UC Santa Barbara 4 1 .800 15 4 .789
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 2 .667 8 12 .400
Hawaii 3 2 .600 12 7 .632
CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429
Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
UC Riverside 2 4 .333 8 14 .364
UC Davis 1 4 .200 5 14 .263
Cal Poly 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

