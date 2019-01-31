NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 6 1 .857 16 5 .762 UMBC 6 2 .750 14 9 .609 Stony Brook 5 2 .714 17 5 .773 Mass.-Lowell 4 3 .571 12 10 .545 Hartford 4 3 .571 11 11 .500 Albany (NY) 2 5 .286 7 15 .318 Binghamton 2 5 .286 6 16 .273 Maine 2 5 .286 4 18 .182 New Hampshire 1 6 .143 3 17 .150

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59

Hartford 86, Binghamton 60

Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42

UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 7 1 .875 20 1 .952 Cincinnati 7 1 .875 18 3 .857 UCF 5 2 .714 15 4 .789 Temple 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 Memphis 5 3 .625 13 8 .619 South Florida 4 4 .500 14 6 .700 SMU 4 4 .500 12 8 .600 UConn 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Tulsa 3 6 .333 13 9 .591 Wichita St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450 East Carolina 1 6 .143 8 11 .421 Tulane 0 7 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 95, Memphis 79

Wichita St. 85, SMU 83

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.

UConn at UCF, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 6 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 7 1 .875 13 8 .619 Davidson 6 1 .857 15 5 .750 Duquesne 6 2 .750 15 6 .714 Dayton 6 2 .750 14 7 .667 VCU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Saint Louis 5 3 .625 14 7 .667 St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 8 12 .400 Rhode Island 4 4 .500 11 9 .550 La Salle 3 4 .429 5 14 .263 George Washington 3 5 .375 7 14 .333 Saint Joseph’s 2 6 .250 9 12 .429 Richmond 2 6 .250 8 13 .381 UMass 1 7 .125 8 13 .381 Fordham 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington 79, Fordham 61

Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72

La Salle 60, UMass 51

Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81

Friday’s Games

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 7 1 .875 19 1 .950 Duke 7 1 .875 18 2 .900 Louisville 7 1 .875 16 5 .762 North Carolina 6 1 .857 16 4 .800 Virginia Tech 6 2 .750 17 3 .850 Syracuse 6 2 .750 15 6 .714 NC State 4 4 .500 16 5 .762 Florida St. 3 4 .429 15 5 .750 Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 11 10 .524 Clemson 2 5 .286 12 8 .600 Boston College 2 5 .286 11 8 .579 Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 12 9 .571 Notre Dame 1 7 .125 11 10 .524 Miami 1 7 .125 9 11 .450 Wake Forest 1 7 .125 8 12 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70

Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54

Syracuse 77, Boston College 71

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810 Liberty 7 1 .875 18 5 .783 NJIT 6 2 .750 18 5 .783 North Alabama 5 3 .625 8 15 .348 Jacksonville 3 5 .375 10 13 .435 Florida Gulf Coast 3 5 .375 8 15 .348 North Florida 3 6 .333 9 15 .375 Kennesaw St. 1 6 .143 4 18 .182 Stetson 0 8 .000 4 19 .174

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64

NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54

Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 Baylor 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Texas Tech 5 3 .625 17 4 .810 Iowa St. 5 3 .625 16 5 .762 Kansas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762 Texas 4 4 .500 12 9 .571 TCU 3 4 .429 15 5 .750 Oklahoma 3 5 .375 15 6 .714 Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 West Virginia 1 7 .125 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810 Marquette 8 1 .889 19 3 .864 St. John’s 4 5 .444 16 5 .762 Seton Hall 4 5 .444 13 8 .619 Georgetown 3 4 .429 13 7 .650 Providence 3 5 .375 13 8 .619 Creighton 3 5 .375 12 9 .571 Xavier 3 5 .375 11 10 .524 DePaul 3 6 .333 11 9 .550 Butler 3 6 .333 12 10 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette 76, Butler 58

Seton Hall 65, Providence 63

Villanova 86, DePaul 74

St. John’s 83, Creighton 67

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler, 12 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667 Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700 Weber St. 7 2 .778 13 7 .650 Montana St. 5 4 .556 8 11 .421 E. Washington 4 4 .500 6 13 .316 S. Utah 4 5 .444 9 9 .500 N. Arizona 4 5 .444 6 13 .316 Portland St. 3 5 .375 8 11 .421 Idaho St. 3 6 .333 7 11 .389 Sacramento St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438 Idaho 1 7 .125 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Weber St., 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 7 1 .875 15 7 .682 Winthrop 6 2 .750 14 7 .667 Campbell 5 2 .714 12 9 .571 Hampton 5 2 .714 10 10 .500 High Point 4 3 .571 11 10 .524 Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542 Gardner-Webb 3 4 .429 13 9 .591 Charleston Southern 3 4 .429 9 11 .450 Longwood 3 6 .333 13 11 .542 UNC-Asheville 1 7 .125 3 19 .136 SC-Upstate 1 8 .111 6 18 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell 68, Radford 67

Hampton 96, Longwood 83

Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67

UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62

Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Towson at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 9 1 .900 20 1 .952 Michigan St. 9 1 .900 18 3 .857 Purdue 7 2 .778 14 6 .700 Maryland 8 3 .727 17 5 .773 Wisconsin 7 3 .700 15 6 .714 Minnesota 6 4 .600 16 5 .762 Iowa 5 5 .500 16 5 .762 Rutgers 4 6 .400 11 9 .550 Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650 Nebraska 3 7 .300 13 8 .619 Indiana 3 7 .300 12 9 .571 Northwestern 3 7 .300 12 9 .571 Illinois 2 8 .200 6 15 .286 Penn St. 0 9 .000 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers 66, Indiana 58

Minnesota 86, Illinois 75

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois, 2:15 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 5 1 .833 17 5 .773 UC Santa Barbara 4 1 .800 15 4 .789 Cal St.-Fullerton 4 2 .667 8 12 .400 Hawaii 3 2 .600 12 7 .632 CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429 Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 8 13 .381 UC Riverside 2 4 .333 8 14 .364 UC Davis 1 4 .200 5 14 .263 Cal Poly 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 78, CS Northridge 71

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

