NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|5
|.762
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|5
|.773
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|Hartford
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|11
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|15
|.318
|Binghamton
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|16
|.273
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|18
|.182
|New Hampshire
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|17
|.150
___
Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59
Hartford 86, Binghamton 60
Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42
UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|7
|1
|.875
|20
|1
|.952
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|UCF
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Temple
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|South Florida
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|SMU
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|UConn
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Tulsa
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Wichita St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|11
|.421
|Tulane
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Tulsa 95, Memphis 79
Wichita St. 85, SMU 83
Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.
UConn at UCF, 9 p.m.
Memphis at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 6 p.m.
SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|8
|.619
|Davidson
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Duquesne
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Saint Louis
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|12
|.400
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|La Salle
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Richmond
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|UMass
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|Fordham
|0
|8
|.000
|9
|12
|.429
___
George Washington 79, Fordham 61
Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72
La Salle 60, UMass 51
Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 6:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|1
|.950
|Duke
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|2
|.900
|Louisville
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|North Carolina
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|3
|.850
|Syracuse
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|NC State
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Boston College
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Notre Dame
|1
|7
|.125
|11
|10
|.524
|Miami
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|11
|.450
|Wake Forest
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|12
|.400
___
Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70
Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54
Syracuse 77, Boston College 71
Georgia Tech at Florida St., 12 p.m.
St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at NC State, 12 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|5
|.783
|NJIT
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|North Alabama
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|15
|.348
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|15
|.348
|North Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|18
|.182
|Stetson
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64
NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54
Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Baylor
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Kansas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|TCU
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|West Virginia
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
___
Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Marquette
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|St. John’s
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|5
|.762
|Seton Hall
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Georgetown
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Providence
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Creighton
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Xavier
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|DePaul
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Butler
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
___
Marquette 76, Butler 58
Seton Hall 65, Providence 63
Villanova 86, DePaul 74
St. John’s 83, Creighton 67
Xavier at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler, 12 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Montana
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Weber St.
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|S. Utah
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|N. Arizona
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|13
|.316
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Idaho St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacramento St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|15
|.211
___
Portland St. at Weber St., 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|7
|.682
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Campbell
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|9
|.571
|Hampton
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|10
|.500
|High Point
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|Presbyterian
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|9
|.591
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Longwood
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|19
|.136
|SC-Upstate
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|18
|.250
___
Campbell 68, Radford 67
Hampton 96, Longwood 83
Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67
UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62
Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84
Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Towson at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|1
|.952
|Michigan St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Purdue
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Rutgers
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|9
|.550
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Nebraska
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|8
|.619
|Indiana
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|9
|.571
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|9
|.571
|Illinois
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
|Penn St.
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Rutgers 66, Indiana 58
Minnesota 86, Illinois 75
Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, 2:15 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Hawaii
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|12
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|UC Riverside
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|UC Davis
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|14
|.263
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 78, CS Northridge 71
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Davis at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
