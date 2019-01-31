Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 31, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 6 1 .857 16 5 .762
UMBC 6 2 .750 14 9 .609
Stony Brook 5 2 .714 17 5 .773
Mass.-Lowell 4 3 .571 12 10 .545
Hartford 4 3 .571 11 11 .500
Albany (NY) 2 5 .286 7 15 .318
Binghamton 2 5 .286 6 16 .273
Maine 2 5 .286 4 18 .182
New Hampshire 1 6 .143 3 17 .150

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59

Hartford 86, Binghamton 60

Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42

UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 7 1 .875 20 1 .952
Cincinnati 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
UCF 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Temple 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Memphis 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
South Florida 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
SMU 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
UConn 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Tulsa 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Wichita St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
East Carolina 1 6 .143 8 11 .421
Tulane 0 7 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 95, Memphis 79

Wichita St. 85, SMU 83

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.

UConn at UCF, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 6 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 7 1 .875 13 8 .619
Davidson 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
Duquesne 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Dayton 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
VCU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Saint Louis 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 8 12 .400
Rhode Island 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
La Salle 3 4 .429 5 14 .263
George Washington 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Saint Joseph’s 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Richmond 2 6 .250 8 13 .381
UMass 1 7 .125 8 13 .381
Fordham 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington 79, Fordham 61

Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72

La Salle 60, UMass 51

Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81

Friday’s Games

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 7 1 .875 19 1 .950
Duke 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
Louisville 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
North Carolina 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Virginia Tech 6 2 .750 17 3 .850
Syracuse 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
NC State 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Florida St. 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Clemson 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Boston College 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Notre Dame 1 7 .125 11 10 .524
Miami 1 7 .125 9 11 .450
Wake Forest 1 7 .125 8 12 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70

Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54

Syracuse 77, Boston College 71

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Liberty 7 1 .875 18 5 .783
NJIT 6 2 .750 18 5 .783
North Alabama 5 3 .625 8 15 .348
Jacksonville 3 5 .375 10 13 .435
Florida Gulf Coast 3 5 .375 8 15 .348
North Florida 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Kennesaw St. 1 6 .143 4 18 .182
Stetson 0 8 .000 4 19 .174

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64

NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54

Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Baylor 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Kansas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Texas 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
TCU 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Oklahoma 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
West Virginia 1 7 .125 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Marquette 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
St. John’s 4 5 .444 16 5 .762
Seton Hall 4 5 .444 13 8 .619
Georgetown 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Providence 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Creighton 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Xavier 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
DePaul 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Butler 3 6 .333 12 10 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette 76, Butler 58

Seton Hall 65, Providence 63

Villanova 86, DePaul 74

St. John’s 83, Creighton 67

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler, 12 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Weber St. 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
Montana St. 5 4 .556 8 11 .421
E. Washington 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
S. Utah 4 5 .444 9 9 .500
N. Arizona 4 5 .444 6 13 .316
Portland St. 3 5 .375 8 11 .421
Idaho St. 3 6 .333 7 11 .389
Sacramento St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438
Idaho 1 7 .125 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Weber St., 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 7 1 .875 15 7 .682
Winthrop 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Campbell 5 2 .714 12 9 .571
Hampton 5 2 .714 10 10 .500
High Point 4 3 .571 11 10 .524
Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542
Gardner-Webb 3 4 .429 13 9 .591
Charleston Southern 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Longwood 3 6 .333 13 11 .542
UNC-Asheville 1 7 .125 3 19 .136
SC-Upstate 1 8 .111 6 18 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell 68, Radford 67

Hampton 96, Longwood 83

Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67

UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62

Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Towson at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 9 1 .900 20 1 .952
Michigan St. 9 1 .900 18 3 .857
Purdue 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Maryland 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Wisconsin 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Minnesota 6 4 .600 16 5 .762
Iowa 5 5 .500 16 5 .762
Rutgers 4 6 .400 11 9 .550
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650
Nebraska 3 7 .300 13 8 .619
Indiana 3 7 .300 12 9 .571
Northwestern 3 7 .300 12 9 .571
Illinois 2 8 .200 6 15 .286
Penn St. 0 9 .000 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers 66, Indiana 58

Minnesota 86, Illinois 75

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois, 2:15 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 5 1 .833 17 5 .773
UC Santa Barbara 4 1 .800 15 4 .789
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 2 .714 9 12 .429
Hawaii 3 2 .600 12 7 .632
CS Northridge 3 3 .500 9 13 .409
Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
UC Riverside 2 4 .333 8 14 .364
UC Davis 1 4 .200 5 14 .263
Cal Poly 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 78, CS Northridge 71

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

