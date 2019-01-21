Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

January 21, 2019 1:01 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. St. Cloud State (46) 17-3-2 996 2
2. Massachusetts (4) 18-4-0 941 1
3. Ohio State 15-5-4 864 4
4. Denver 14-4-3 855 3
5. Minnesota Duluth 14-6-2 811 5
6. Quinnipiac 17-5-1 742 7
7. Minnesota State 19-6-1 701 6
8. Northeastern 15-5-1 670 8
9. Bowling Green 16-6-3 507 9
10. Clarkson 16-6-0 493 14
11. Notre Dame 13-8-2 468 12
12. Cornell 11-5-1 439 15
13. Western Michigan 13-8-1 422 10
14. Providence 13-7-4 402 11
15. Penn State 13-9-2 261 13
16. Union 11-6-4 259 16
17. Arizona State 16-9-1 227 17
18. Lake Superior 15-7-2 179 18
19. UMass Lowell 13-8-1 118 NR
20. Yale 9-6-3 52 19

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 46, Harvard 25, Northern Michigan 8, Boston University 7, American International 5, Air Force 1, Bemidji State 1.

