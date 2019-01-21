NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
| 1.
|St. Cloud State (46)
|17-3-2
|996
|2
| 2.
|Massachusetts (4)
|18-4-0
|941
|1
| 3.
|Ohio State
|15-5-4
|864
|4
| 4.
|Denver
|14-4-3
|855
|3
| 5.
|Minnesota Duluth
|14-6-2
|811
|5
| 6.
|Quinnipiac
|17-5-1
|742
|7
| 7.
|Minnesota State
|19-6-1
|701
|6
| 8.
|Northeastern
|15-5-1
|670
|8
| 9.
|Bowling Green
|16-6-3
|507
|9
|10.
|Clarkson
|16-6-0
|493
|14
|11.
|Notre Dame
|13-8-2
|468
|12
|12.
|Cornell
|11-5-1
|439
|15
|13.
|Western Michigan
|13-8-1
|422
|10
|14.
|Providence
|13-7-4
|402
|11
|15.
|Penn State
|13-9-2
|261
|13
|16.
|Union
|11-6-4
|259
|16
|17.
|Arizona State
|16-9-1
|227
|17
|18.
|Lake Superior
|15-7-2
|179
|18
|19.
|UMass Lowell
|13-8-1
|118
|NR
|20.
|Yale
|9-6-3
|52
|19
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 46, Harvard 25, Northern Michigan 8, Boston University 7, American International 5, Air Force 1, Bemidji State 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.