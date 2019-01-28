NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. St. Cloud State (33) 18-4-2 980 1 2. UMass (3) 19-5-0 920 2 3. Minnesota Duluth (7) 16-6-2 888 5 4. Ohio State (6) 15-5-4 878 3 5. Quinnipiac (1) 18-5-1 792 6 6. Minnesota State 21-6-1 764 7 7. Denver 14-6-3 696 4 8. Western Michigan 15-8-1 594 13 9. Providence 15-7-4 546 14 10. Clarkson 17-7-0 509 10 11. Notre Dame 14-8-3 496 11 12. Northeastern 15-7-1 475 8 13. Bowling Green 17-7-3 424 9 13. Cornell 12-6-1 424 12 15. Penn State 14-10-2 224 15 16. Arizona State 17-10-1 221 17 17. UMass Lowell 14-8-2 195 19 18. Union 12-7-4 168 16 19. Harvard 10-6-3 101 — 20. Lake Superior 16-8-2 99 18

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 70, Yale 19, Air Force 7, Boston University 7, American International 2, Bemidji State 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.