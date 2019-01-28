Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

January 28, 2019 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. St. Cloud State (33) 18-4-2 980 1
2. UMass (3) 19-5-0 920 2
3. Minnesota Duluth (7) 16-6-2 888 5
4. Ohio State (6) 15-5-4 878 3
5. Quinnipiac (1) 18-5-1 792 6
6. Minnesota State 21-6-1 764 7
7. Denver 14-6-3 696 4
8. Western Michigan 15-8-1 594 13
9. Providence 15-7-4 546 14
10. Clarkson 17-7-0 509 10
11. Notre Dame 14-8-3 496 11
12. Northeastern 15-7-1 475 8
13. Bowling Green 17-7-3 424 9
13. Cornell 12-6-1 424 12
15. Penn State 14-10-2 224 15
16. Arizona State 17-10-1 221 17
17. UMass Lowell 14-8-2 195 19
18. Union 12-7-4 168 16
19. Harvard 10-6-3 101
20. Lake Superior 16-8-2 99 18

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 70, Yale 19, Air Force 7, Boston University 7, American International 2, Bemidji State 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.