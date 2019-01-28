NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. St. Cloud State (33)
|18-4-2
|980
|1
|2. UMass (3)
|19-5-0
|920
|2
|3. Minnesota Duluth (7)
|16-6-2
|888
|5
|4. Ohio State (6)
|15-5-4
|878
|3
|5. Quinnipiac (1)
|18-5-1
|792
|6
|6. Minnesota State
|21-6-1
|764
|7
|7. Denver
|14-6-3
|696
|4
|8. Western Michigan
|15-8-1
|594
|13
|9. Providence
|15-7-4
|546
|14
|10. Clarkson
|17-7-0
|509
|10
|11. Notre Dame
|14-8-3
|496
|11
|12. Northeastern
|15-7-1
|475
|8
|13. Bowling Green
|17-7-3
|424
|9
|13. Cornell
|12-6-1
|424
|12
|15. Penn State
|14-10-2
|224
|15
|16. Arizona State
|17-10-1
|221
|17
|17. UMass Lowell
|14-8-2
|195
|19
|18. Union
|12-7-4
|168
|16
|19. Harvard
|10-6-3
|101
|—
|20. Lake Superior
|16-8-2
|99
|18
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 70, Yale 19, Air Force 7, Boston University 7, American International 2, Bemidji State 1.
