NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

January 7, 2019 12:43 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. St. Cloud State (25) 14-2-2 968 1
2. UMass (22) 15-3-0 964 2
3. Denver (3) 12-4-2 846 8
4. Ohio State 12-4-4 814 7
5. Minnesota Duluth 11-5-2 791 4
6. Quinnipiac 15-4-1 758 5
7. Providence 12-4-4 660 10
8. Minnesota State 16-5-1 655 3
9. Notre Dame 12-6-1 613 6
10. Bowling Green 14-4-3 528 12
11. Penn State 12-6-2 516 9
12. Northeastern 12-4-1 469 11
13. Arizona State 16-7-1 395 15
14. Western Michigan 11-6-1 322 17
15. Union 10-5-4 315 14
16. Clarkson 12-6-0 280 19
17. Cornell 7-5-1 141 20
18. Lake Superior 13-6-1 132
19. Yale 7-4-3 120 18
20. Miami 9-7-4 104 16

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 45, Michigan 20, Air Force 13, UMass Lowell 12, Harvard 9, Northern Michigan 6, Wisconsin 4.

