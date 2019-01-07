NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. St. Cloud State (25)
|14-2-2
|968
|1
|2. UMass (22)
|15-3-0
|964
|2
|3. Denver (3)
|12-4-2
|846
|8
|4. Ohio State
|12-4-4
|814
|7
|5. Minnesota Duluth
|11-5-2
|791
|4
|6. Quinnipiac
|15-4-1
|758
|5
|7. Providence
|12-4-4
|660
|10
|8. Minnesota State
|16-5-1
|655
|3
|9. Notre Dame
|12-6-1
|613
|6
|10. Bowling Green
|14-4-3
|528
|12
|11. Penn State
|12-6-2
|516
|9
|12. Northeastern
|12-4-1
|469
|11
|13. Arizona State
|16-7-1
|395
|15
|14. Western Michigan
|11-6-1
|322
|17
|15. Union
|10-5-4
|315
|14
|16. Clarkson
|12-6-0
|280
|19
|17. Cornell
|7-5-1
|141
|20
|18. Lake Superior
|13-6-1
|132
|—
|19. Yale
|7-4-3
|120
|18
|20. Miami
|9-7-4
|104
|16
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 45, Michigan 20, Air Force 13, UMass Lowell 12, Harvard 9, Northern Michigan 6, Wisconsin 4.
