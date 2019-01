NCAA Division I Last Unbeatens

By The Associated Press

The last Division I team to lose a game each season since 1975-76 with team, number of wins in parentheses, opponent and score, date, final record and NCAA tournament finish:

2018-19 — No. 2 Michigan (17), at unranked Wisconsin, 64-54, Jan. 17; No. 4 Virginia (16), at No. 1 Duke, Jan. 17.

2017-18 — No. 1 Villanova (13), at unranked Butler, 101-93, Dec. 30, 36-4, national champion; No. 3 Arizona State (12), at No. 17 Arizona 84-78, Dec. 30, 20-12, first round; No. 10 TCU (12), No. 12 Oklahoma 90-89, Dec. 30, 21-12, first round

2016-17 — No. 1 Gonzaga (29), unranked BYU, 79-71, Feb. 25, 37-2, national runner-up.

2015-16 — No. 8 SMU (18), unranked Temple, 89-80, Jan. 24, 25-5, postseason ban.

2014-15 — No. 1 Kentucky (38), No. 3 Wisconsin, 71-64, April 4, 38-1, Final Four.

2013-14 — No. 2 Wichita State (35), unranked Kentucky, 78-76, March 23, 35-1, second round.

2012-13 — No. 2 Michigan State (16), at No. 15 Ohio State, 56-53, Jan. 13, 27-9, regional semifinals.

2011-12 — No. 9 Murray State (23), unranked Tennessee State, 72-68, Feb. 9, 31-2, third round.

2010-11 — No. 1 Ohio State (24), at No. 10 Wisconsin, 71-67, Feb. 12, 34-3, regional semifinals.

2009-10 — No. 1 Kentucky (19), at unranked South Carolina, 68-62, Jan. 26, 35-3, regional final.

2008-09 — No. 1 Wake Forest (16), unranked Virginia Tech, 78-71, Jan. 21, 24-7, first round.

2007-08 — No. 1 Memphis (26), No. 2 Tennessee, 66-62, Feb. 23, 37-2, national runner-up.

2006-07 — No. 1 UCLA (14), at No. 16 Oregon, 68-66, Jan. 6, 30-6, Final Four.

2005-06 — No. 9 Pittsburgh (15), at unranked St. John’s, 55-50, Jan. 21, 25-8, second round; No. 1 Duke (17), at unranked Georgetown, 87-84, Jan. 21, 31-4, regional semifinals; No. 2 Florida (17), at unranked Tennessee, 80-76, Jan. 21, 25-8, national champion.

2004-05 — No. 1 Illinois (29), at unranked Ohio State, 65-64, March 6, 37-2, national runner-up.

2003-04 — No. 1 Saint Joseph’s (27), unranked Xavier at Dayton, 87-67, March 13, 30-2, regional final.

2002-03 — No. 1 Duke (12), at No. 17 Maryland, 87-72, Jan. 18, 26-7, regional semifinals.

2001-02 — No. 1 Duke (12), at unranked Florida State, 77-76, Jan. 6, 31-4, regional semifinals.

2000-01 — No. 1 Stanford (20), unranked UCLA, 79-73, Feb. 3, 31-3, regional finals.

1999-00 — No. 4 Syracuse (19), unranked Seton Hall, 69-67, Feb. 7, 26-6, regional semifinals.

1998-99 — No. 1 Connecticut (19), No. 16 Syracuse, 59-42, Feb. 1, 34-2, national champion.

1997-98 — No. 3 Utah (18), at No. 14 New Mexico, 77-74, Feb. 1, 30-4, national runner-up.

1996-97 — No. 1 Kansas (22), at unranked Missouri, 96-94, Feb. 4, 34-2, regional semifinals.

1995-96 — No. 1 Massachusetts (26), unranked George Washington, 86-76, Feb. 24, 35-2, Final Four.

1994-95 — No. 2 Connecticut (15), No. 7 Kansas at Kansas City, 88-59, Jan. 28, 28-5, regional finals.

1993-94 — No. 1 UCLA (14), at unranked California, 85-70, Jan. 30, 21-7, first round.

1992-93 — No. 7 Virginia (11), at No. 3 North Carolina, 80-58, Jan. 20, 21-10, regional semifinals.

1991-92 — No. 1 Duke (17), at No. 9 North Carolina, 75-73, Feb. 5, 34-2, national champions; No. 2 Oklahoma State (20), at unranked Nebraska, 85-69, Feb. 5, 28-8, regional semifinals.

1990-91 — No. 1 UNLV (34), No. 6 Duke at Indianapolis, 79-77, March 30, 34-1, Final Four.

1989-90 — No. 1 Kansas (19), at No. 4 Missouri, 95-87, Jan. 20, 30-5, second round; No. 2 Georgetown (14), at unranked Connecticut, 70-65, Jan. 20, 24-7, second round.

1988-89 — No. 1 Illinois (17), at unranked Minnesota, 69-62, Jan. 26, 31-5, Final Four.

1987-88 — No. 3 BYU (17), at unranked UAB, 102-83, Feb. 6, 26-6, second round.

1986-87 — No. 6 DePaul (16), at No. 15 Georgetown, 74-71, Jan. 25, 28-3, regional semifinals.

1985-86 — No. 2 Memphis State (20), at No. 16 Virginia Tech, 76-72, Feb. 1, 28-6, second round.

1984-85 — No. 1 Georgetown (18), No. 3 St. John’s, 66-65, Jan. 26, 35-3, national runner-up.

1983-84 — No. 1 North Carolina (21), unranked Arkansas, 65-64, Feb. 12, 28-3, regional semifinal.

1982-83 — No. 1 UNLV (24), at unranked Cal State Fullerton, 86-78, Feb. 24, 28-3, second round.

1981-82 — No. 1 Missouri (19), unranked Nebraska, 67-51, Feb. 6, 27-4, regional semifinal.

1980-81 — No. 1 Oregon State (25), No. 5 Arizona State, 87-67, March 7, 26-2, second round.

1979-80 — No. 1 DePaul (25), at No. 14 Notre Dame, 76-74 2OT, Feb. 27, 26-2, second round.

1978-79 — No. 1 Indiana State (33), No. 3 Michigan State, 75-64, March 26, 33-1, national runner-up.

1977-78 — No. 1 Kentucky (14), at unranked Alabama, 78-62, Jan. 23, 30-2, national champion.

1976-77 — No. 1 San Francisco (29), at unranked Notre Dame, 93-82, March 5, 1977, 29-2, first round.

1975-76 — Indiana (32), undefeated, national champion.

