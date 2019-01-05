Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

January 5, 2019 3:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 24

Duquesne 31, Towson 10

Wofford 19, Elon 7

Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14

Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

James Madison 20, Delaware 6

Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30

Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13

Jacksonville State 34, ETSU 27

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 1

Maine 55, Jacksonville State 27

Colgate 23, James Madison 20

Kennesaw State 13, Wofford 10

North Dakota State 52, Montana State 10

South Dakota State 51, Duquesne 6

Weber State 48, Southeast Missouri State 23

Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls State 21

UC Davis 23, Northern Iowa 16

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 7

Maine 23, Weber State 18

Saturday, Dec. 8

North Dakota State 35, Colgate 0

South Dakota State 27, Kennesaw State 17

Eastern Washington 34, UC Davis 29

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 14

North Dakota State 44, South Dakota State 21

Saturday, Dec. 15

Eastern Washington 50, Maine 19

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 5
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State 38, Eastern Washington 24

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument