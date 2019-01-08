Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

January 8, 2019 12:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 8 0 335 164 12 1 562 295
Temple 7 1 311 182 8 5 454 352
Cincinnati 6 2 275 139 11 2 454 224
South Florida 3 5 184 265 7 6 370 416
East Carolina 1 7 169 308 3 9 273 448
UConn 0 8 165 421 1 11 266 605
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 5 3 348 291 8 5 571 483
Memphis 5 3 316 218 8 6 601 447
Tulane 5 3 219 214 7 6 349 358
SMU 4 4 247 263 5 7 365 423
Tulsa 2 6 210 248 3 9 289 355
Navy 2 6 194 260 3 10 325 436

___

Tuesday’s Games
Fiesta at Glendale, AZ

LSU 40, UCF 32

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 0 378 93 14 0 620 181
Syracuse 6 2 318 224 10 3 523 351
NC State 5 3 267 229 9 4 440 324
Boston College 4 4 209 208 7 5 384 308
Wake Forest 3 5 233 282 7 6 427 433
Florida St. 3 5 163 250 5 7 263 378
Louisville 0 8 162 398 2 10 237 529
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 269 211 7 7 359 389
Georgia Tech 5 3 264 236 7 6 437 381
Virginia 4 4 194 173 8 5 370 261
Miami 4 4 197 144 7 6 374 253
Virginia Tech 4 4 196 237 6 7 388 403
Duke 3 5 176 268 8 5 382 356
North Carolina 1 7 216 289 2 9 301 380

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 8 1 464 338 12 2 677 466
Texas 7 2 286 233 10 4 435 362
West Virginia 6 3 373 261 8 4 483 326
Iowa St. 6 3 266 220 8 5 348 298
Baylor 4 5 220 287 7 6 384 412
TCU 4 5 171 234 7 6 306 300
Oklahoma St. 3 6 304 338 7 6 499 422
Kansas St. 3 6 192 233 5 7 270 305
Texas Tech 3 6 281 277 5 7 448 373
Kansas 1 8 177 313 3 9 286 360

___

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games
Sugar at New Orleans

Texas 28, Georgia 21

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument