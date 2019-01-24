Listen Live Sports

NCAA’s Emmert expresses concern over wagering, esports

January 24, 2019 5:52 pm
 
NCAA President Mark Emmert told his group’s annual convention that it must stick to what he calls “values-based bold leadership” when dealing with issues such as improving diversity in college sports, the legalization of sports wagering and the addition of esports as an offering at many schools.

Emmert, speaking Thursday in Orlando, Florida, says he isn’t sure what the best course of action is for the NCAA when it comes to esports. Earlier this week, Marquette announced that it would become the first major-conference school to offer esports as a varsity team starting in the fall semester.

Emmert also says sports betting is “going to threaten the integrity of college sports” unless the NCAA acts “boldly and strongly.” He did not offer specifics.

