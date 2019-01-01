Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

January 1, 2019 5:01 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 6 0 2 1 21 30 17 13 1 2
Western Michigan 4 3 1 1 14 26 20 9 6 1
Minnesota-Duluth 4 3 1 0 13 21 12 11 5 2
Denver 4 4 0 0 12 23 22 10 4 2
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 2 1 12 21 22 9 6 3
North Dakota 3 5 0 0 9 14 21 9 7 1
Omaha 2 5 1 1 8 20 34 6 10 2
Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 18 25 8 9 2

___

Thursday’s Game

U.S. Under-18 6, St. Cloud St. 4, exhibition

Friday’s Games

Minn.-Duluth 4, Minnesota St. 3, OT

Denver 3, Merrimack 1

Saturday’s Games

Clarkson 3, Minn.-Duluth 1

Denver 4, UMass-Lowell 1

Omaha 3, Alaska Anchorage 0

North Dakota 6, U.S. Under-18 2, exhibition

Sunday’s Game

Miami 3, Guelph 1, exhibition

Monday’s Games

Omaha 4, Alaska Anchorage 0

Colorado College 5, Merrimack 1

Wednesday’s Game

Colorado College Maine, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

St. Cloud St. vs. Union at Cranberry Township, Pa., 5 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. UConn at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

St. Cloud St. vs. Brown or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Air Force or St. Lawrence at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m., exhibition

