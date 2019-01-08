NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Cloud St. 6 0 2 1 21 30 17 14 2 2 Western Michigan 4 3 1 1 14 26 20 11 6 1 Minnesota-Duluth 4 3 1 0 13 21 12 11 5 2 Denver 4 4 0 0 12 23 22 12 4 2 Miami (Ohio) 3 3 2 1 12 21 22 9 7 4 North Dakota 3 5 0 0 9 14 21 9 9 1 Omaha 2 5 1 1 8 20 34 6 10 2 Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 18 25 8 10 2

___

Friday’s Games

Miami at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Advertisement

Omaha at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Omaha at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Minn.-Duluth at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Minn.-Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.