The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCHC Glance

January 8, 2019 11:01 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 6 0 2 1 21 30 17 14 2 2
Western Michigan 4 3 1 1 14 26 20 11 6 1
Minnesota-Duluth 4 3 1 0 13 21 12 11 5 2
Denver 4 4 0 0 12 23 22 12 4 2
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 2 1 12 21 22 9 7 4
North Dakota 3 5 0 0 9 14 21 9 9 1
Omaha 2 5 1 1 8 20 34 6 10 2
Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 18 25 8 10 2

___

Friday’s Games

Miami at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Omaha at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Omaha at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Minn.-Duluth at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Minn.-Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Sports News

