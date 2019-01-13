NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Cloud St. 7 1 2 1 24 35 22 15 3 2 Western Michigan 6 3 1 1 20 33 25 13 6 1 Denver 6 4 0 0 18 27 24 14 4 2 Minnesota-Duluth 5 4 1 0 16 26 17 12 6 2 North Dakota 5 5 0 0 15 21 26 11 9 1 Miami (Ohio) 3 5 2 1 12 26 29 9 9 4 Omaha 2 7 1 1 8 22 38 6 12 2 Colorado College 2 7 1 0 7 23 32 8 12 2

___

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 4, Miami 3

Minn.-Duluth 3, St. Cloud St. 1

North Dakota 4, Colorado College 3, OT

Denver 1, Omaha 0

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 3, Miami (Ohio) 2

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 2

North Dakota 3, Colorado College 2, OT

Denver 3, Omaha 2, OT

Friday, Jan. 18

Minn.-Duluth at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Minn.-Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

