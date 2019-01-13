NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|7
|1
|2
|1
|24
|35
|22
|15
|3
|2
|Western Michigan
|6
|3
|1
|1
|20
|33
|25
|13
|6
|1
|Denver
|6
|4
|0
|0
|18
|27
|24
|14
|4
|2
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|26
|17
|12
|6
|2
|North Dakota
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|21
|26
|11
|9
|1
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|5
|2
|1
|12
|26
|29
|9
|9
|4
|Omaha
|2
|7
|1
|1
|8
|22
|38
|6
|12
|2
|Colorado College
|2
|7
|1
|0
|7
|23
|32
|8
|12
|2
___
W. Michigan 4, Miami 3
Minn.-Duluth 3, St. Cloud St. 1
North Dakota 4, Colorado College 3, OT
Denver 1, Omaha 0
W. Michigan 3, Miami (Ohio) 2
St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 2
North Dakota 3, Colorado College 2, OT
Denver 3, Omaha 2, OT
Minn.-Duluth at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.
Denver at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.