NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Cloud St. 9 1 2 1 30 43 25 17 3 2 Minnesota-Duluth 7 4 1 0 22 33 17 14 6 2 Denver 6 4 1 1 20 31 28 14 4 3 Western Michigan 6 5 1 1 20 36 33 13 8 1 North Dakota 6 6 0 0 18 28 33 12 10 1 Miami (Ohio) 3 7 2 1 12 26 36 9 11 4 Omaha 3 8 1 1 11 29 45 7 13 2 Colorado College 2 7 2 0 8 27 36 8 12 3

Friday’s Games

Denver at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Denver at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Miami at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Miami at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at Colorado College, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

