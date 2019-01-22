NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|9
|1
|2
|1
|30
|43
|25
|17
|3
|2
|Minnesota-Duluth
|7
|4
|1
|0
|22
|33
|17
|14
|6
|2
|Denver
|6
|4
|1
|1
|20
|31
|28
|14
|4
|3
|Western Michigan
|6
|5
|1
|1
|20
|36
|33
|13
|8
|1
|North Dakota
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|28
|33
|12
|10
|1
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|7
|2
|1
|12
|26
|36
|9
|11
|4
|Omaha
|3
|8
|1
|1
|11
|29
|45
|7
|13
|2
|Colorado College
|2
|7
|2
|0
|8
|27
|36
|8
|12
|3
___
Denver at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Omaha at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Miami at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
Miami at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at Colorado College, 8 p.m.
W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
