Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCHC Glance

January 22, 2019 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 9 1 2 1 30 43 25 17 3 2
Minnesota-Duluth 7 4 1 0 22 33 17 14 6 2
Denver 6 4 1 1 20 31 28 14 4 3
Western Michigan 6 5 1 1 20 36 33 13 8 1
North Dakota 6 6 0 0 18 28 33 12 10 1
Miami (Ohio) 3 7 2 1 12 26 36 9 11 4
Omaha 3 8 1 1 11 29 45 7 13 2
Colorado College 2 7 2 0 8 27 36 8 12 3

___

Friday’s Games

Denver at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Denver at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Miami at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Miami at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at Colorado College, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service