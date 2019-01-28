Nets-Celtics, Box

Listen Live Sports

January 28, 2019 9:55 pm
 
BROOKLYN (104)

Kurucs 1-9 2-2 5, Hollis-Jefferson 7-19 0-0 14, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Russell 10-20 1-1 25, Harris 2-8 0-0 5, Creek 2-5 2-2 6, Carroll 4-10 2-3 12, Davis 3-5 2-2 8, Napier 6-16 4-6 20, Pinson 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 39-103 13-16 104.

BOSTON (112)

Tatum 3-9 0-0 6, Morris 6-13 2-2 15, Horford 6-11 2-2 14, Rozier 6-15 0-0 14, Smart 7-15 3-4 21, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Hayward 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 9-16 0-0 21, Baynes 6-11 2-2 16, Wanamaker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-100 9-10 112.

Brooklyn 26 24 38 16—104
Boston 32 28 29 23—112

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 13-34 (Russell 4-8, Napier 4-8, Carroll 2-5, Kurucs 1-3, Pinson 1-4, Harris 1-4, Allen 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1), Boston 13-40 (Smart 4-10, Brown 3-5, Baynes 2-5, Rozier 2-8, Wanamaker 1-1, Morris 1-4, Horford 0-1, Ojeleye 0-1, Tatum 0-1, Hayward 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 48 (Davis 11), Boston 52 (Horford 11). Assists_Brooklyn 20 (Napier 5), Boston 29 (Smart, Rozier 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 20, Boston 16. Technicals_Horford. A_18,624 (18,624).

