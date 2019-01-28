Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets G Spencer Dinwiddie has surgery on right thumb

January 28, 2019 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie had surgery Monday to fix torn ligaments in his right thumb.

The team announced the operation prior to a game against the Boston Celtics. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said he’d been texting with Dinwiddie — presumably using his left hand — and says the 25-year-old is in “good spirits.”

Atkinson declined to provide a timeline for Dinwiddie’s return.

Dinwiddie has been a bright spot for the surprising Nets, who entered on a six-game winning streak. They have 27 victories overall, one off last season’s total.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 17.2 points, mostly coming off the bench.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.