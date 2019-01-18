Listen Live Sports

Nets-Magic, Box

January 18, 2019 9:26 pm
 
BROOKLYN (117)

Graham 2-8 1-1 6, Kurucs 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 2-6 2-3 6, Russell 16-25 0-0 40, Harris 4-13 0-0 11, Hollis-Jefferson 1-7 0-0 2, Carroll 5-9 0-2 10, Davis 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 6-11 5-7 20, Napier 4-13 0-0 12. Totals 44-97 10-15 117.

ORLANDO (115)

Isaac 4-10 1-2 9, Gordon 9-13 2-2 23, Vucevic 7-20 1-1 16, Augustin 7-10 1-2 17, Fournier 6-16 3-3 16, Iwundu 2-3 1-1 6, Bamba 4-6 0-0 9, Briscoe 3-6 0-0 6, Ross 5-10 2-3 13. Totals 47-94 11-14 115.

Brooklyn 25 29 32 31—117
Orlando 32 35 28 20—115

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 19-46 (Russell 8-12, Napier 4-11, Dinwiddie 3-7, Harris 3-8, Graham 1-5, Carroll 0-3), Orlando 10-26 (Gordon 3-4, Augustin 2-4, Iwundu 1-1, Bamba 1-2, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Ross 1-5, Briscoe 0-2, Isaac 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 41 (Allen 10), Orlando 49 (Vucevic 17). Assists_Brooklyn 24 (Russell 7), Orlando 26 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 19, Orlando 18. A_17,840 (18,846).

