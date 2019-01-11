Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nets-Raptors, Box

January 11, 2019 9:54 pm
 
BROOKLYN (105)

Graham 2-7 0-0 5, Kurucs 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 4-7 1-2 9, Russell 10-19 2-2 24, Harris 2-7 2-2 7, Carroll 2-9 2-4 8, Faried 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 3-4 2-4 8, Davis 2-2 2-4 6, Napier 6-14 0-2 15, Dinwiddie 1-7 5-6 8, Pinson 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 37-88 20-30 105.

TORONTO (122)

Leonard 9-18 0-1 20, Siakam 6-13 4-7 16, Ibaka 7-15 0-0 14, Lowry 1-3 1-2 4, Green 2-4 2-2 8, Miles 0-3 0-0 0, Anunoby 5-6 1-4 13, Powell 5-11 3-3 13, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Monroe 4-8 2-2 10, Wright 5-11 1-1 12, VanVleet 3-8 1-2 10, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-105 15-24 122.

Brooklyn 35 18 22 30—105
Toronto 28 36 35 23—122

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-30 (Napier 3-6, Russell 2-5, Carroll 2-5, Dinwiddie 1-1, Pinson 1-3, Harris 1-3, Graham 1-6, Kurucs 0-1), Toronto 11-35 (VanVleet 3-5, Green 2-3, Anunoby 2-3, Leonard 2-5, Lowry 1-3, Wright 1-3, Monroe 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Miles 0-2, Siakam 0-2, Ibaka 0-3, Powell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 54 (Allen 12), Toronto 55 (Leonard 11). Assists_Brooklyn 20 (Russell 9), Toronto 32 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 21, Toronto 22. Technicals_Dinwiddie. A_19,800 (19,800).

