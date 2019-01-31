Nets-Spurs, Box

BROOKLYN (114)

Kurucs 4-8 1-2 9, Graham 1-4 1-2 3, Allen 6-7 1-3 14, Russell 10-26 3-4 25, Harris 7-10 1-1 18, Hollis-Jefferson 2-4 2-4 6, Carroll 5-13 5-7 18, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Napier 4-13 5-6 15. Totals 42-89 19-29 114.

SAN ANTONIO (117)

White 8-13 7-9 26, Gay 7-11 0-0 15, Aldridge 5-13 10-11 20, Forbes 4-15 0-0 11, DeRozan 5-16 5-6 15, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 1-7 0-0 3, Gasol 1-4 0-0 2, Poeltl 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 6-13 3-3 17, Belinelli 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 40-100 25-29 117.

Brooklyn 25 26 38 25—114 San Antonio 29 23 33 32—117

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-34 (Harris 3-5, Carroll 3-8, Russell 2-7, Napier 2-9, Allen 1-1, Graham 0-1, Kurucs 0-3), San Antonio 12-33 (White 3-4, Forbes 3-7, Mills 2-6, Belinelli 2-6, Gay 1-3, Bertans 1-6, DeRozan 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 46 (Davis 11), San Antonio 50 (Aldridge 13). Assists_Brooklyn 30 (Russell 9), San Antonio 23 (White 6). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 23, San Antonio 21. A_18,057 (18,581).

