New Mexico State pulls away late, beats Utah Valley 83-78

January 19, 2019 11:48 pm
 
OREM, Utah (AP) — Eli Chuha had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead New Mexico State to an 83-78 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night.

The game was tied 66-66 with 5:40 remaining before the Aggies used a 13-5 surge and led 79-71 with 26 seconds to play. AJ Harris scored five points during the stretch and added two free throws with four seconds left.

New Mexico State (15-4, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference) has won six of its last seven games. Utah Valley (13-7, 2-3) has lost three of its last five.

Terrell Brown added 19 points and Harris finished with 18 for New Mexico State. Chuha, Brown and Harris combined for 22-of-26 shooting at the free-throw line. JoJo Zamora made a pair of 3-pointers and chipped in 13 points for the Aggies.

Jake Toolson scored 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting for Utah Valley. Ben Nakwaasah added 13 points and Wyatt Lowell had 12.

