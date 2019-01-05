Listen Live Sports

New Texas Tech coach hires DL coach and recruiting director

January 5, 2019
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Paul Randolph has been hired as defensive line coach at Texas Tech after the past three seasons at Memphis.

Randolph became the eighth member on the coaching staff of new coach Matt Wells, who initially brought seven assistant coaches and coordinators with him from Utah State to Lubbock after taking the Red Raiders job.

Wells also announced his first three off-the-field hires, including Katharine Sawyer as director of recruiting.

Randolph was Arizona State’s associate head coach and defensive line coach in 2014 when new Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson had that same role with the Sun Devils.

