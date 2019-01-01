Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Newspaper: Atlanta Falcons owner, 3rd wife getting divorce

January 1, 2019 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A newspaper reports that Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his third wife are getting divorced.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes an unidentified representative for Blank as saying he and Angela Macuga Blank are getting an amicable divorce.

According to a biography at the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, the two met at soccer games in which their children played. They became engaged in 2014 and were married in 2016. The biography says the blended family has nine children and five grandchildren.

Blank’s second wife, Stephanie Blank, filed for divorce in 2013 after 16 years of marriage.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Blank has three children with his first wife, Diana J. Blank. They divorced in 1993.

Blank bought the Falcons in 2002. He is co-founder of The Home Depot and head of the family foundation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors fight simulated fire aboard USS Porter

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held