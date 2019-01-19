NFC Championship Records

(Year represents the season) SCORING

Most Points — 19, Paul Hornung, Green Bay vs. New York, 1961.

Most Touchdowns — 3, Otto Graham, Cleveland vs. Detroit, 1954; Gary Collins, Cleveland vs. Baltimore, 1964; Tom Matte, Baltimore vs. Cleveland, 1968; Preston Pearson, Dallas vs. Los Angeles, 1975; Emmitt Smith, Dallas vs. Green Bay, 1995; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Philadelphia, 2008; Adrian Peterson, Minnesota vs. New Orleans, 2009.

Most Field Goals — 5, Matt Bahr, New York vs. San Francisco, 1990; Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Seattle, 2015.

Longest Field Goal — 52, Lou Groza, Cleveland vs. Los Angeles, 1951.

Most Points After Touchdown — 8, Lou Groza, Cleveland vs. Detroit, 1954; Jim Martin, Detroit vs. Cleveland, 1957.

RUSHING

Most Attempts — 36, John Riggins (twice), Washington vs. Dallas, 1982; Washington vs. San Francisco, 1983.

Most Yards Gained — 196, Steve Van Buren, Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles, 1949.

PASSING

Most Attempts — 58, Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. San Francisco, 2011 (OT); 53, Troy Aikman, Dallas vs. San Francisco, 1994 (regulation).

Most Completions — 32, Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants vs. San Francisco, 2011 (OT); 30, Troy Aikman, Dallas vs. San Francisco, 1994 and Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. San Francisco, 2012 (regulation).

Most Yards Gained — 396, Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. San Francisco, 2012.

Most Touchdowns — 5, Sid Luckman, Chicago Bears vs. Washington, 1943; Kerry Collins, N.Y. Giants vs. Minnesota, 2000.

RECEIVING

Most Receptions — 12, Raymond Berry, Baltimore vs. New York, 1958; Michael Irvin, Dallas vs. San Francisco, 1994.

Most Yards — 192, Michael Irvin, Dallas vs. San Francisco, 1994.

Most Touchdowns — 3, Gary Collins, Cleveland vs. Baltimore, 1964; Preston Pearson, Dallas vs. Los Angeles, 1975; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Philadelphia, 2008.

INTERCEPTIONS

Most — 3, Joe Laws, Green Bay vs. New York, 1944; Ricky Manning Jr., Carolina vs. Philadelphia, 2004.

