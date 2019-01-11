NFL Injury Report

Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — COLTS: OUT: WR Ryan Grant (toe). DOUBTFUL: DE Tyquan Lewis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT Denico Autry (shoulder), S Malik Hooker (foot). CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: LB Dorian O’Daniel (calf/ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Eric Berry (heel), RB Spencer Ware (hamstring), WR Sammy Watkins (foot).

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — COWBOYS: OUT: DE David Irving (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (illness/ankle), TE Blake Jarwin (ankle), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle), S Darian Thompson (groin). RAMS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Ethan Westbrooks (thigh).

Sunday

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandon Facyson (concussion), TE Hunter Henry (knee), RB Derek Watt (shoulder), LB Kyle Wilson (concussion). PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — EAGLES: OUT: QB Carson Wentz (back). QUESTIONABLE: LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring), DE Michael Bennett (foot), WR Shelton Gibson (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), T Jason Peters (quadricep), WR Mike Wallace (ankle). SAINTS: OUT: WR Simmie Cobbs (knee).

