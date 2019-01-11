Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Injury Report

January 11, 2019 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — COLTS: OUT: WR Ryan Grant (toe). DOUBTFUL: DE Tyquan Lewis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT Denico Autry (shoulder), S Malik Hooker (foot). CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: LB Dorian O’Daniel (calf/ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Eric Berry (heel), RB Spencer Ware (hamstring), WR Sammy Watkins (foot).

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — COWBOYS: OUT: DE David Irving (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (illness/ankle), TE Blake Jarwin (ankle), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle), S Darian Thompson (groin). RAMS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Ethan Westbrooks (thigh).

Sunday

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandon Facyson (concussion), TE Hunter Henry (knee), RB Derek Watt (shoulder), LB Kyle Wilson (concussion). PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — EAGLES: OUT: QB Carson Wentz (back). QUESTIONABLE: LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring), DE Michael Bennett (foot), WR Shelton Gibson (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), T Jason Peters (quadricep), WR Mike Wallace (ankle). SAINTS: OUT: WR Simmie Cobbs (knee).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell