Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Minimum Salaries in 2018

January 27, 2019 7:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

A glance at minimum salaries for one-year NFL contracts in 2018. Salaries at each level will increase by $15,000 each year through the end of the collective bargaining agreement in 2020.

Rookie — $480,000

1 Year — $555,000

x-2 Years — $630,000

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

3 Years — $705,000

4-6 Years — $790,000

7-9 Years — $915,000

10+ Years — $1,015,000.

x-Under the Minimum Salary Benefit clause, players in their fifth year and beyond who are signed to a one-year contract for the minimum will count only $630,000 against the salary cap.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.