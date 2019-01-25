Listen Live Sports

NFL Playoff Glance

January 25, 2019 6:00 pm
 
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Dallas 24, Seattle 22

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13

L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22

Sunday, Jan. 13

New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28

New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23, OT

AFC

New England 37, Kansas City 31, OT

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta

New England vs. L.A. Rams, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

