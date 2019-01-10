Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NFL Playoff Glance

January 10, 2019 5:59 pm
 
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Dallas 24, Seattle 22

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC

TBD, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

TBD, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

