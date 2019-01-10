NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 5
Indianapolis 21, Houston 7
Dallas 24, Seattle 22
L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17
Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 12
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 20
|NFC
TBD, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
TBD, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 27
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 3
|At Atlanta
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.