The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NFL Playoff Glance

January 12, 2019 11:17 pm
 
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Dallas 24, Seattle 22

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13

L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22

Sunday, Jan. 13

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC

L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia-New Orleans winner, site TBD, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

L.A. Chargers-New England winner at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

