NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Dallas 24, Seattle 22

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13

L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22

Sunday, Jan. 13

New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 20 NFC

L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia-New Orleans winner, site TBD, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

New England at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Bowl Sunday, Jan. 27 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3 At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

