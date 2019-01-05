Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL All-Star Game coaches: Jets, Capitals, Lightning, Flames

January 5, 2019 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The four coaches for this month’s NHL All-Star Game will be Paul Maurice of Winnipeg, Todd Reirden of Washington, Jon Cooper of Tampa Bay and Bill Peters of Calgary.

Each of the teams is a division leader — Winnipeg (Central), Washington (Metropolitan), Tampa Bay (Atlantic) and Calgary (Pacific).

The NHL All-Star Weekend is Jan. 25-26 in San Jose, California. The three-game tournament is played in a 3-on-3 format with teams from each division.

The coaches were announced by the league Saturday and determined by the teams with the highest points percentage — points earned divided by total possible points. The cutoff is Jan. 5, the halfway point of the regular season.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument