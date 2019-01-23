NHL All-Star Game MVPs

2018_Brock Boeser, Vancouver

2017_Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia

2016_John Scott, Arizona

2015_Ryan Johansen, Columbus

2014_No Game (Olympics)

2013_No Game (lockout)

2012_Marian Gaborik, N.Y. Rangers

2011_Patrick Sharp, Chicago

2010_No Game (Olympics)

2009_Alex Kovalev, Montreal

2008_Eric Staal, Carolina

2007_Daniel Briere, Buffalo

2006_No Game (Olympics)

2005_No Game (lockout)

2004_Joe Sakic, Colorado

2003_Dany Heatley, Atlanta

2002_Eric Daze (North America), Chicago

2001_Bill Guerin (North America), Boston

2000_Pavel Bure (World), Florida

1999_Wayne Gretzky (North America), N.Y. Rangers

1998_Teemu Selanne (World), Anaheim

1997_Mark Recchi, Montreal

1996_Ray Bourque, Boston

1995_No Game (lockout)

1994_Mike Richter, N.Y. Rangers

1993_Mike Gartner, N.Y. Rangers

1992_Brett Hull, St. Louis

1991_Vincent Damphousse, Toronto

1990_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1989_Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles

1988_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1987_No Game

1986_Grant Fuhr, Edmonton

1985_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1984_Don Maloney, N.Y. Rangers

1983_Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1982_Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders

1981_Mike Liut, St. Louis

1980_Reggie Leach, Philadelphia

1979_No Game

1978_Billy Smith, N.Y. Islanders

1977_Rick Martin, Buffalo

1976_Peter Mahovlich, Montreal

1975_Syl Apps Jr., Pittsburgh

1974_Garry Unger, St. Louis

1973_Greg Polis, Pittsburgh

1972_Bobby Orr, Boston

1971_Bobby Hull, Chicago

1970_Bobby Hull, Chicago

1969_Frank Mahovlich, Detroit

1968_Bruce Gamble, Toronto

1967_Henri Richard, Montreal

1966_No Game

1965_Gordie Howe, Detroit

1964_Jean Beliveau, Montreal

1963_Frank Mahovlich, Toronto

1962_Eddie Shack, Toronto

___

NOTE_There was no game in 1966 since the game was moved from the start of the season to midseason, and there was no game in 1979 because the Challenge Cup series between the Soviet Union and Team NHL was held instead. There was no game in 1987 because Rendez-Vous 87, a two-game series between Team NHL and the Soviet Union, replaced the All-Star Game. There was no game in 1995 or 2005 due to the owners’ lockout. There was no game in 2006 and 2010 because of the NHL players’ participation in the Winter Olympics.

