NHL All-Star Rosters

January 25, 2019 10:44 am
 
Saturday
At SAP Arena
San Jose, Calif.
Atlantic

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo (second All-Star appearance)

F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay (third)

F Auston Matthews, Toronto (third)

F Jeff Skinner, Buffalo (second)

F David Pastrnak, Boston (first)

F Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay (sixth)

F John Tavares, Toronto (sixth)

D Thomas Chabot, Ottawa (first)

D Keith Yandle, Florida (third)

G Jimmy Howard, Detroit (second)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay (second)

Metropolitan

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina (first)

F Cam Atkinson, Columbus (second)

F Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders (first)

F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh (fourth)

F Claude Giroux, Philadelphia (sixth)

F Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey (first)

D John Carlson, Washington (first)

D Seth Jones, Columbus (second)

D Kris Letang, Pittsburgh (fifth)

G Braden Holtby, Washington (fourth)

G Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers (fifth)

Central

F Patrick Kane, Chicago (eighth)

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (third)

F Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis (second)

F Mikko Rantanen, Colorado (first)

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg (first)

F Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg (second)

F Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado (first)

D Miro Heiskanen, Dallas (first)

D Roman Josi, Nashville (second)

G Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota (third)

G Pekka Rinne, Nashville (third)

Pacific

F Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary (fifth)

F Clayton Keller, Arizona (first)

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (third)

F Joe Pavelski, San Jose (third)

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver (first)

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton (first)

D Brent Burns, San Jose (sixth)

D Drew Doughty, Los Angeles (fifth)

D Erik Karlsson, San Jose (sixth)

G Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas (fourth)

G John Gibson, Anaheim (second)

