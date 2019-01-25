NHL All-Star Rosters

|Saturday
|At SAP Arena
|San Jose, Calif.
|Atlantic
F Jack Eichel, Buffalo (second All-Star appearance)
F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay (third)
F Auston Matthews, Toronto (third)
F Jeff Skinner, Buffalo (second)
F David Pastrnak, Boston (first)
F Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay (sixth)
F John Tavares, Toronto (sixth)
D Thomas Chabot, Ottawa (first)
D Keith Yandle, Florida (third)
G Jimmy Howard, Detroit (second)
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay (second)
F Sebastian Aho, Carolina (first)
F Cam Atkinson, Columbus (second)
F Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders (first)
F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh (fourth)
F Claude Giroux, Philadelphia (sixth)
F Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey (first)
D John Carlson, Washington (first)
D Seth Jones, Columbus (second)
D Kris Letang, Pittsburgh (fifth)
G Braden Holtby, Washington (fourth)
G Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers (fifth)
F Patrick Kane, Chicago (eighth)
F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (third)
F Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis (second)
F Mikko Rantanen, Colorado (first)
F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg (first)
F Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg (second)
F Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado (first)
D Miro Heiskanen, Dallas (first)
D Roman Josi, Nashville (second)
G Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota (third)
G Pekka Rinne, Nashville (third)
F Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary (fifth)
F Clayton Keller, Arizona (first)
F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (third)
F Joe Pavelski, San Jose (third)
F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver (first)
F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton (first)
D Brent Burns, San Jose (sixth)
D Drew Doughty, Los Angeles (fifth)
D Erik Karlsson, San Jose (sixth)
G Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas (fourth)
G John Gibson, Anaheim (second)
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.