Nicholls uses late run to stop Northwestern St. 78-72

January 2, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Gavin Peppers scored 24 points with a career-high five 3-pointers, Brandon Moore Jr. posted career highs with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Nicholls beat Northwestern State 78-72 Wednesday night in a Southland Conference opener.

Nicholls (8-6) led 69-64 with 3:27 left before the Demons scored five straight to tie it. But the Colonels used a 9-0 spurt in the last 68 seconds to seal the win. Peppers made a pair of free throws, Jeremiah Jefferson a layup, Moore 1 of 2 foul shots and Kevin Johnson two free throws. Jacob Guest’s 3-pointer for Northwestern State provided the game’s final margin.

Jefferson added 11 for the Colonels, who now have won three straight while ending Northwestern State’s (5-9) three-game win streak.

Ishmael Lane scored 14 points with nine rebounds for the Demons, Jacob Guest 12 and Brian White 10.

