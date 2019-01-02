Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Dec. 24-30

January 2, 2019 5:31 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 24-30. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. College Football Playoff: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, ESPN, 18.49 million.

2. College Football Playoff: Notre Dame vs. Clemson, ESPN, 16.28 million.

3. “Orange Bowl Pregame,” ESPN, 16.23 million.

4. “Orange Bowl Postgame,” ESPN, 16.07 million.

5. NFL Football: Indianapolis at Tennessee, NBC, 16.05 million.

6. “Cotton Bowl Postgame, ESPN, 15.15 million.

7. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.54 million.

8. “The OT,” Fox, 9.58 million.

9. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.98 million.

10. NFL Football: Denver at Oakland, ESPN, 8.71 million.

11. NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, ABC, 7.99 million.

12. “The Orville,” Fox, 5.68 million.

13. College Football: Iowa St. vs. Washington St., ESPN, 5.66 million.

14. College Football: West Virginia vs. Syracuse, ESPN, 4.88 million.

15. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 4.55 million.

16. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 4.47 million.

17. Movie: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” NBC, 4.41 million.

18. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 4.35 million.

19. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 4.05 million.

20. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Sunday, 9 p.m.), ABC, 3.96 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

