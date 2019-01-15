Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 7-13

January 15, 2019 7:30 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 7-13. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFC Playoff: Dallas at LA Rams, Fox, 33.4 million.

2. College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama at Clemson, ESPN, 24.7 million.

3. NFC Kickoff: Dallas at LA Rams, Fox, 24.1 million.

4. NFC Playoff Post-game: Philadelphia at New Orleans, Fox, 22.8 million.

5. College Football Bowl Pre-game show, ESPN, 15.9 million.

6. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.5 million.

7. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.1 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 12.06 million.

9. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” NBC, 9.97 million.

10. “Mom,” CBS, 9.4 million.

11. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 9.1 million.

12. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.6 million.

13. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.3 million.

14. “The Simpsons,” Fox, 8.2 million.

15. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.12 million.

16. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8 million.

17. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.9 million.

18. “Hannity,” Fox News Channel, 7.14 million.

19. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.1 million.

20. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.9 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

