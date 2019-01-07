Listen Live Sports

Nigeria army arrests 2 journalists who wrote critical story

January 7, 2019 1:53 am
 
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s military has arrested two journalists who wrote a report critical of the army’s performance fighting against Boko Haram extremists in the country’s troubled northeast.

Witnesses said armed soldiers and security officers in several military vehicles arrived at the offices of the Daily Trust newspaper in Maiduguri on Sunday afternoon and arrested the two journalists and took them to an unknown destination.

The journalists shared the byline on a front page story that detailed the military’s difficulties in battling Boko Haram, who have seized the strategic town of Baga. Nigeria’s military has been battling for more than a week to try to regain the town, which was the headquarters of a regional military force and had a supply of weapons.

The military’s spokesman could not be reached for comment.

