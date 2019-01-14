No. 1 Duke loses PG Jones indefinitely with shoulder injury

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke point guard Tre Jones is out indefinitely with a right shoulder injury suffered in the top-ranked Blue Devils’ 95-91 overtime loss to Syracuse on Monday night.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Jones suffered an AC joint separation during a collision with Syracuse’s Frank Howard that left the Duke guard lying on the court.

In that type of injury, the collar bone is separated from the shoulder blade.

Jones did not return after he collided with Howard while chasing a loose ball with 14:23 left in the first half. Howard picked up his third foul on the play — Jones’ fourth steal of the game.

Advertisement

Jones, the younger brother of former Duke and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.93 that is nearly twice that of any other player in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He was replaced by sophomore Jordan Goldwire, with freshman forward RJ Barrett also helping out on defense against the Orange’s point guards.

The Blue Devils were already down one starter when Cameron Reddish was held out with flu-like symptoms. They did have freshman sensation Zion Williamson, who was in the starting lineup two days after he was poked in the eye in the first half of a victory at Florida State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.