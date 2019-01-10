Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
No. 1 Notre Dame women beat No. 2 Louisville 82-68

January 10, 2019
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and No. 1 Notre Dame overcame 18 turnovers to beat No. 2 Louisville 82-68 on Thursday night.

Brianna Turner added 16 points and Jackie Young had 14 for the Irish (15-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). They regained the top spot in The Associated Press poll this week and won their eighth straight since an 89-71 loss to Connecticut.

Asia Durr had 29 points for Louisville (14-1, 2-1), and Bionca Dunham added 10. The Cardinals cut a 10-point deficit to two twice in the fourth quarter, the last at 68-66 with 1:48 remaining, but Turner’s basket and Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer propelled the Irish to a 14-2 finish.

NO. 7 MISSISSIPPI ST 80, GEORGIA 71

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored a career-high 24 points, Teaira McCowan added 18 points and 21 rebounds and Mississippi State survived an upset scare to beat Georgia.

Mississippi State (15-1, 3-0) Southeastern Conference) needed a rally in the final minutes after finding itself in the rare position of trailing at home. Mississippi State was behind 68-65 with six minutes left before scoring the next 11 points.

Anriel Howard added 18 points, including five during the decisive rally.

Caliya Robinson led Georgia (11-5, 2-1) with 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting.

NO. 8 NC STATE 63, PITTSBURGH 34

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kiara Leslie had 16 points and eight rebounds and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh to improve to 16-0.

Leslie also had five assists and three steals. She scored 14 points in the first half to help N.C. State (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) build a 35-16 lead. DD Rogers added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kauai Bradley led Pitt (9-2, 0-2) with eight points.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 73, NO. 13 TENNESSEE 71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maci Morris scored 27 points before fouling out and Kentucky withstood an injury to Taylor Murray to beat Tennessee.

Ogechi Anyagaligbo added 13 points for Kentucky (15-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference).

Evina Westbrook scored 20 for Tennessee (12-3, 1-2). The Lady Volunteers have lost consecutive home games for the first time since December 1996. Tennessee fell 66-64 to Missouri on Sunday.

PURDUE 62, NO. 17 IOWA 57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Karissa McLaughlin and Dominique Oden scored 16 points apiece, and Purdue had a 16-3 run in the fourth quarter and held off Iowa,

The Boilermakers (12-5, 3-1 Big Ten) were down by eight less than three minutes into the fourth quarter when they went on the big run.

Megan Gustafson, the nation’s leading scorer, had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Iowa (11-4, 2-2).

NO. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA 71, FLORIDA 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bianca Cuevas-Moore hit four 3-pointers, two as South Carolina opened with a 19-0 run, and scored 16 points to lead the No. 21 Gamecocks to their seventh straight victory.

The Gamecocks (11-4, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), missed their first two shots and then hit eight straight, while the Gators (4-12, 0-3) missed their first seven and 10 of their first 11.

Kiara Smith led Florida with 13 points.

OHIO STATE 55, NO. 25 INDIANA 50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Carmen Grande scored 19 points, including four free throws in the last 20 seconds, and Ohio State outscored Indiana 25-14 in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State (5-8, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak and Indiana’s four-game winning streak with its 13th straight win in the series.

Jaelynn Penn led Indiana (14-2, 3-1) with 12 points.

