No. 12 Texas women rally to beat Texas Tech

January 26, 2019 8:38 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jatarie White scored four straight points and Sug Sutton hit a go-ahead jumper to start a late 14-4 surge in No. 12 Texas’ 78-71 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders, who had not beaten Texas in 10 meetings, banged home an astonishing seven of 10 3-point shots in the first quarter, a school record, putting Texas in a 27-16 hole.

Danni Williams led Texas (17-3, 7-1 Big 12) with 16 points. White finished with 12 points, Sutton added 12, and Destiny Littleton had 11. Chrislyn Carr had 23 points for Texas Tech (10-9, 1-7).

NO. 18 GONZAGA 78, SANTA CLARA 61

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Zykera Rice had 18 points, Jill Townsend added 14 on 4-of-6 3-point shooting and Gonzaga beat Santa Clara for its fifth straight victory.

Chandler Smith had had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (19-2, 8-1 West Coast Conference). Charise Holloway had 16 points for Santa Clara (10-10, 3-6).

NO. 20 IOWA STATE 84, OKLAHOMA STATE 71

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kristin Scott made all 11 shots, including seven 3-pointers, and both free throws for a career-high 31 points, and grabbed 12 rebounds for Iowa State.

Bridget Carleton had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Iowa State (15-5, 5-3 Big 12). Vivian Gray scored a career-high 30 points for Oklahoma State (12-6, 3-4).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

