No. 17 Iowa women turn back No. 14 Rutgers 72-66

January 23, 2019 10:18 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 32 points and No. 17 Iowa made 12 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter Wednesday night to end Rutgers’ 10-game winning streak 72-66.

There were 14 ties and 12 lead changes in the early going before the Hawkeyes scored 10-straight midway through the second quarter to take the lead for good. But the Scarlet Knights never trailed by more than eight and that was just for 20 seconds a minute into the fourth quarter.

Gustafson went 13 of 16 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten), who have won four straight. Kathleen Doyle added 17 points. Iowa shot 50 percent from the field, despite going 3 of 8 in the fourth quarter.

Rutgers (15-4, 7-1), which last started 7-0 in the Big East Conference 11 seasons ago, was 6 of 16 in the fourth quarter, missing all six 3-pointers to finish 4 of 25 from distance. Sasha Carey had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Scarlet Knights.

Back-to-back baskets by Ciani Crynor and Tekia Mack pulled Rutgers within 63-62 with 1:41 left but Stewart answered with a layup and Iowa went 3 of 4 from the line as the Scarlet Knights missed four straight shots.

