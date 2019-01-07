No. 19 Iowa women beat Wisconsin for 20th consecutive time

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 21 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, Kathleen Doyle added 15 points with seven assists and No. 19 Iowa beat Wisconsin 71-53 on Monday night for its 20th consecutive victory in the series.

The last victory for Wisconsin in the series was 84-73 at home on Feb. 11, 2007 and its last win at Iowa was 88-78 on February 6, 2005.

Makenzie Meyer added 10 points and five assists for Iowa (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Gustafson entered leading the NCAA in scoring at 26.8 points per game and ranking fifth in rebounds per game at 12.9. She’s third in field goal percentage at 71.1.

Gustafson had six points and seven rebounds in the first half to help Iowa build a 34-27 lead. The Hawkeyes made 5 of 12 3-pointers and held Wisconsin to 37.5 percent shooting. Gustafson finished 9-of-16 shooting from the field with three blocks.

Imani Lewis paced Wisconsin (10-6, 1-3) with a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.

