No. 2 Michigan beats No. 21 Indiana to improve to 15-0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help No. 2 Michigan build a double-digit lead and the undefeated Wolverines held on for a 74-63 victory over No. 21 Indiana on Sunday.

Jordan Poole also finished with 18 points for the Wolverines (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten). They are a victory away from matching the school’s best start, and joined No. 8 Michigan State as the two teams without a Big Ten loss four games into the 20-game conference schedule.

Juwan Morgan scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting for Indiana (12-3, 3-1). The Hoosiers won seven straight since losing at Duke.

NO. 16 MARQUETTE 70, XAVIER 52

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 26 points, Sacar Anim had 20 and Marquette beat Xavier to remain unbeaten at home.

The Golden Eagles (12-3, 1-1) bounced back from an 89-69 loss at St. John’s in their Big East opener on New Year’s Day. They improved to 11-0 at the new Fiserv Forum.

Naji Marshall had 21 points for Xavier (9-7, 1-2).

NO. 19 HOUSTON 90, MEMPHIS 77

HOUSTON (AP) — Armoni Brooks had 22 points and hit six 3-pointers and Houston beat Memphis to remain undefeated.

Nate Hinton added 19 points and nine rebounds, Corey Davis Jr and Galen Robinson Jr each had 11 points and DeJon Jarreau scored 10 points. The Cougars (15-0, 2-0 American) extended their home-winning streak to a nation-best 28 games. They shot 45 percent, including 50 percent in the second half, and hit 12 of 34 3-pointers.

Kareem Brewton Jr. had 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Memphis (9-6, 1-1).

NO. 22 WISCONSIN 71, PENN STATE 52

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Ethan Happ had 22 points and eight rebounds and Wisconsin routed Penn State to stop a two-game slide.

The struggling Nittany Lions were without coach Patrick Chambers, who was suspended for the game after shoving Penn State freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout Thursday in a loss at Michigan. Chambers apologized and said he was just trying to get the best out of Dread.

Brad Davison added 14 points for Wisconsin (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens scored 22 points for Penn State (7-8, 0-4).

NO. 25 IOWA 93, NO. 24 NEBRASKA 84

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon scored a season-high 25 points, Tyler Cook had 16 and Iowa beat Nebraska, snapping a three-game losing streak to open Big Ten play.

Ryan Kriener added 14 points in his first career start for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 1-3). They shot 29 of 32 from the free throw line in holding off the Huskers (11-4, 1-3).

Isaac Copeland had 24 points to lead Nebraska.

