No. 20 Rutgers stays atop Big Ten with OT win over Purdue

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Stasha Carey made three free throws in the final nine seconds of overtime as No. 20 Rutgers survived blowing a 14-point late in regulation to beat Purdue 65-63 on Wednesday night and stay alone atop the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights (14-3, 6-0) won their ninth straight game and are 9-0 at home but almost lost their first game since making their AP Top 25 season debut this week. Their 6-0 Big Ten record is their best since joining the conference in 2014-15.

Rutgers used a 10-run to lead 54-40 with just under five minutes left when Purdue responded with a period-ending 14-0 run, tying the game on an Ae’rianna Harris basket underneath with 17 seconds left.

Rutgers opened overtime with five points, including a 3-pointer by Charise Wilson, and led the rest of the way. Carey made two free throws with nine seconds for a four-point edge then another with two seconds remaining after Dominique Oden hit a 3-pointer for Purdue.

Advertisement

Arella Guirantes scored 17 points, Stacy had 11, going over 1,000 in her career, nine rebounds and three blocks, her 12th straight game of least three blocks. Wilson scored 10 points.

Karissa McLaughlin and Oden scored 18 points each for the Boilermakers (13-6, 4-2), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Harris added 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.