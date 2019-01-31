Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 20 Texas A&M women cruise past Vanderbilt 69-53

January 31, 2019 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points, Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Texas A&M cruised to a 69-53 victory over Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

The Aggies (17-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) have won six straight including a 73-71 win over then-No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday. Vanderbilt (6-15, 1-7) has lost eight of its last nine.

Carter and Johnson made 13 of the Aggie’s 24 field goals, and Carter hit their only 3-pointer. Carter scored 15 points in the second half and has scored 20-plus points in four consecutive games. Johnson collected her seventh double-double.

Kayla Wells added 13 points for the Aggies, who opened on an 11-0 run and built a 33-18 halftime advantage. Vanderbilt pulled to 47-36 late in the third but didn’t get closer.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brinae Alexander scored 24 points to lead the Commodores.

Texas A&M has won six straight against Vanderbilt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.