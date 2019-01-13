Listen Live Sports

No. 21 South Carolina women win 8th straight game

January 13, 2019 7:00 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 14 points, Alexis Jennings had 10 points and seven rebounds and No. 21 South Carolina beat LSU 76-53 on Sunday for its eighth straight victory.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 10 points for South Carolina (12-4, 4-0 SEC), which has won nine consecutive games in the series.

South Carolina made 10 of its first 13 shots and had a 29-11 lead after the first quarter as LSU was just 4 of 17 from the field. The Gamecocks cooled off in the second quarter, making just 6 of 15 shots, but LSU couldn’t take advantage and trailed 45-23 at the break. South Carolina was ahead 61-38 after three quarters.

Khayla Pointer scored 15 points for LSU (11-5, 2-2), which entered ranked fifth in the nation by giving up just 51.4 points per game. Ayana Mitchell notched her eighth double-double this season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers had won six of seven, including beating then-No. 21 Texas A&M.

