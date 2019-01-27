Listen Live Sports

No. 22 Florida State women survive against Hokies

January 27, 2019 4:54 pm
 
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored a career-high 27 points, including two free throws with 22.2 seconds left that gave No. 22 Florida State its first lead in a 56-54 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

With 40.2 seconds remaining and Virginia Tech (13-7, 0-7 ACC) in possession with a 54-51 lead, the Hokies’ Taylor Emery was fouled but simultaneously called for unsportsmanlike contact when Morgan Jones was struck in the throat by an elbow. Emery missed both of her free throws but Nicki Ekhomu made two for FSU (17-3, 5-2), which kept possession leading to Woolfolk’s go-ahead free throws.

The Hokies missed their final three shots.

Virginia Tech led by 10 with 4:53 remaining but late turnovers cost them. In all, the Hokies committed 23 turnovers, 12 on steals, resulting in 22 FSU points.

Trinity Baptiste scored 16 points for Virginia Tech, Regan Magarity had 12 with 10 rebounds and Emery scored 11.

Ekhomu scored 16 points. Defense saved the Seminoles who shot just 31 percent and were only 2 of 21 from the arc in beating the Hokies for the seventh straight time.

