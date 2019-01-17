Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
No. 22 Iowa women take charge in 3rd, defeat Michigan 75-61

January 17, 2019 9:55 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 21 points and 16 rebounds for her 16th double-double and added six assists to lead No. 22 Iowa to a 75-62 win over Michigan on Thursday night.

Eight players scored in the third quarter when the Hawkeyes made 10 of 16 shots, including two 3-pointers, to stretch a 32-29 lead to 54-38. The Wolverines went 4 of 12 and never got the deficit below double figures in the fourth quarter despite making 11 of 17 shots.

Hannah Stewart had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten Conference), who improved to 8-0 at home. Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle both added 10. Davis also had six assists and Iowa had 25 helpers on 34 baskets.

Naz Hillmon had 16 points and Hallie Thome 15 for Michigan (11-7, 2-4). Despite the hot fourth quarter, the Wolverines shot 33 percent for the second half and 42 percent for the game. They went 1 of 15 from 3-point range.

The teams only had a combined 17 free throws and 16 turnovers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

