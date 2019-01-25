No. 5 Michigan routs Indiana, Buffalo edges Kent State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Zavier Simpson added 12 as No. 5 Michigan started fast and pulled away for a 69-46 victory at Indiana on Friday night.

The Wolverines (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) have won two straight overall since their first loss of the season. They’ve won six straight against the Hoosiers.

Juwan Morgan finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana. Romeo Langford had nine points on a miserable night for the Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5), who have lost six straight overall, five in a row against conference foes and wound up with a season-low point total.

And the leagues’ top scoring defense took full advantage of Indiana’s horrendous start.

The Wolverines scored the first 17 points, forced Indiana into 10 straight misses and didn’t give up a basket until Aljami Durham’s reverse layup with 10:16 left.

Indiana never recovered — and things didn’t get much better on a night public address announcer Chuck Crabb counted down the seconds on each possession at the south end of Assembly Hall because the shot clock was broken.

No. 14 BUFFALO 88, KENT STATE 79

KENT, Ohio (AP) — CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins scored 20 points apiece as No. 14 Buffalo pulled away in the final minutes and avoided dropping its second Mid-American Conference game in four days with a win over Kent State.

The Bulls (18-2, 6-1 MAC) showed their experience and poise down the stretch to hold off the upset-minded Golden Flashes (15-5, 4-3), who hosted their first ranked opponent since 1989.

Clinging to a 78-75 lead, Buffalo, which was beaten at Northern Illinois on Tuesday, forced Kent State into three straight turnovers and converted each time to open some breathing room.

Jaylin Walker scored 21 points and Philip Whittington 18 and 13 rebounds to pace the Golden Flashes.

