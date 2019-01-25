Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Stanford holds off short-handed Colorado

January 25, 2019 11:33 pm
 
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 26 points and No. 6 Stanford rallied to beat Colorado 80-69 on Friday night.

Stanford (17-1, 7-0 Pac-12) shot just 26 percent in the first half and trailed by eight at the half.

The Cardinal offense got going after the break as they hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to a 32-point period.

Alexis Robinson scored 25 points to lead Colorado (10-8, 0-7), which only had eight players available because of injuries and couldn’t recover. Robinson hit five 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford is rolling through conference play and has not lost since early December. All eyes are on Stanford and Oregon to see if each will enter their Feb. 10 matchup in Palo Alto undefeated in conference play. The preseason picks to finish first and second might find themselves in a rubber-match that represents the conference championship game in March.

UP NEXT

Stanford heads to freshly ranked No. 21 Utah Sunday. The Cardinal are in the midst of a three-game road trip which will conclude against their Bay Area rival California.

Colorado will continue to seek its first conference win when California visits on Sunday.

